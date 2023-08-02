Visakhapatnam: Drunk Woman Driving At High Speed Rams Car Into 8 Two-Wheelers

Representative Image

A drunk woman in Visakhapatnam allegedly rammed her car into 8 parked two-wheelers, before landing the vehicle on the divider, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Rama Rao, a police officer, the car rammed eight two-wheelers that were parked on the VIP road near Soma Bar in Visakhapatnam, at high speed, on Tuesday late night.

Woman flees the scene

The locals alleged that the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol and fled the scene after the accident, the officer said.

The official stated that an FIR was registered against the accused and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited.

