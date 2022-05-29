Visa Scam case: Karti Chidambaram urges probe agencies CBI, ED to telecast his questioning

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram leaves Patiala House Courts after he was remanded to five-day CBI custody in the INX Media case, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo by Arun Sharma (PTI3_1_2018_000220B) |

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who is being quizzed by the CBI in an alleged visa scam case called the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) raids at his home and the subsequent questioning “a tool of harassment”.

According to India Today report, Chidambaram has urged the CBI and ED to telecast my questioning.

“This is the sixth raid. Have you seen anyone in India being raided six times?” Karti Chidambaram asked.

Chidambaram who is a MP from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga also claimed that he has been questioned for nearly 27 hours. “Why don’t they release the questions they asked?

The Congress MP said, “They want to target my father P Chidambaram who is the principal critic of the government and, as they are unable to counter his arguments, they are coming after me.”

CBI team had taken his parliamentary papers and notes in the raids, Karti Chidambaram alleged, adding that he has written to the Speaker about this and is waiting for the latter's repsonse.

“It’s a serious allegation. I’ve written a letter to the Speaker. My parliamentary papers and notes, which are protected by parliamentary privilege, have been taken away by the CBI. What relevance do they have?” Karti asked.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a money laundering case in the alleged Chinese visa scam case involving the Congress MP. On May 17, the CBI arrested Karti's close associate S Bhaskar Raman in the case.

The CBI had questioned Karti for more than eight hours on Thursday when he first time joined the probe into the case following a special court direction which had ordered him to join the investigation within 16 hours of his arrival from the United Kingdom and Europe, where he had gone with the permission of the Supreme Court and the special court.

