Virus peak in 2-3 months: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

New Delhi: Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria has said coronavirus cases peak in the country is yet to come, India Today has reported. Dr Guleria said the coronavirus peak may arrive at different times for different states.

He said the lockdown was successful but it “did not help in bringing down the coronavirus cases significantly”.

“The peak [coronavirus] is yet to come. And yes, our cases are definitely on the rise but that was expected given our population. We can’t compare India to other European countries. India’s population is greater than 2-3 countries in Europe combined,” Guleria said, adding: “Our mortality rate is much less than theirs.”

Whether community transmission had begun to take place in Delhi, where one of every four people being tested for coronavirus is positive, he said “yes”. “Local transmission is most likely happening in the hotspots of Delhi and Mumbai. There are 10 to 12 cities where there are chances of local transmission,” he said. If the time was right to unlock the lockdown, The AIIMS Director said the lockdown was successful but it didn’t get virus cases down significantly.

Meanwhile, a study published in the online journal, ‘Epidemiology International’, by Dr Anil Kumar, Deputy Director General (Public Health) in the DGHS, and Rupali Roy, Deputy Assistant Director (Leprosy) DGHS in the health ministry, has said the Covid-19 pandemic may be over in India around mid-September.

Further, the country on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,971more COVID cases and 287 deaths in 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said the corona tally has now climbed to 2,46,628 including 1,20,406 active cases and 6,929 deaths.