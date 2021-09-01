'Virus is changing itself in subtle ways to adapt to human source': Public health expert on new COVID-19 variant C.1.2

While, a new study has revealed that the new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 which has been detected in South Africa and many other countries globally could be more transmissible and evade protection provided by vaccines, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, vice-chairman, research cell, explaining about the new variant said it's almost like the virus is experimenting with itself to see how it can adapt itself or change itself in subtle ways to adapt to the human source.

"The virus is still trying to get to know our system, so it's going to continue to make changes," Dr Rajeev Jayadevan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"This is not the only virus, all viruses learn to adapt. It's an important discovery, worthy of note. But I would not say that there is any need to be anxious, based on the data we have," the doctor added.

"Many such changes occur in the course of the life cycle of the virus and not all these changes are permanent," he said further.

Amid the threat of new variant, the Union health ministry on Wednesday clarified that no case of this variant has been detected in India so far.

he scientists from National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP) in South Africa said the potential variant of interest was first detected in the country in May this year.

The government has clarified that 'no case of new Covid variant C.1.2 has been detected in India so far'. The Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology has been put on alert in this regard for detection'.

Meanwhile, the WHO has said that to date there are 100 sequences of C.1.2. reported globally; from the earliest report in May from South Africa and currently it does not appear to be 'increasing in circulation'.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 05:14 PM IST