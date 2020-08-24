Virus attack on cattle in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

As if coronavirus attack on human beings was not enough, a virus has attacked animals, especially cattle, in Madhya Pradesh. The virus named Lumpy Skin Virus has taken hundreds of villages under its influence in Mahakaushal and Vindhya region.

Spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has been reported from several districts in Mahakaushal region. Thousands of cattle have been infected from this deadly virus but no death has been reported so far.

Veterinary university in Jabalpur has constituted special teams of veterinarians to contain the disease following instructions from the state government. Veterinary experts from medicine, pathology and microbiology departments are taking stock of the situation and preparing drugs for it. The animal husbandry department has also issued alert in the region to stop spread of the disease. ‘Alert has been sounded in all districts. Teams of vet experts are active on the ground to contain the disease. Advisory has also been issued for cattle owners on how to contain the virus and also on treatment for afflicted cattle,’ said ACS animal husbandry department, JN Kansotia.

The cattle disease LSD has spread in some parts of India. After some cases were reported from Odisha, it is said to have spread to Chhattisgarh from where it has entered MP.

Cattle in several districts, including Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol and Jabalpur, have been afflicted by this disease so far. It has also spreading towards Vindhya region now. In Anuppur district alone, more than 2,000 cattle from about 190 villages have been found suffering from the LSD.

Vice-Chancellor of the Jabalpur Veterinary University, SP Tiwari says that this virus has been identified about a year ago and not much research has been done on it therefore teams of veterinary experts are on it. ‘This virus is confined to cattle only and do not spread in humans. Lumps are formed on skin of cattle and joints swell. The lumps formed on the skin that converts into wounds later. Flies are the main carrier,’ said Tiwari.