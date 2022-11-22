e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: UP man justifies Aaftab chopping Shraddha into 35 pieces; police launches search operation to nab him

VIDEO: UP man justifies Aaftab chopping Shraddha into 35 pieces; police launches search operation to nab him

In the video that is now viral on social media, the man can be heard saying that "when one is in a fit of rage, he can cut anyone into 36 pieces, instead of just 35."

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala | File Photo
Follow us on

Bulandshahr: The Bulandshahr police is frantically looking for one Rashid Khan who is seen in a video, justifying the ghastly murder of Shraddha Walkar.

In the video that is now viral on social media, Rashid can be heard saying that "when one is in a fit of rage, he can cut anyone into 36 pieces, instead of just 35."

Watch video here:

I can also behave similarly

When asked whether he was justifying the murder, Rashid says that 'It happens'.

"If I am in a rage, I may also behave similarly," he says.

SSP Bulandshahr said that the video has been made in Delhi but since the man claims to belong to Bulandshahr, the police had launched a hunt for him.

"We are probing the matter and as soon as we find this man, suitable action will be taken," he told reporters.

Read Also
Shraddha murder case: Aftab disposed off the saw and blade used to chop body in Gurugram's forest...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Man arrested in Kanpur for faking identity at social media to lure Hindu girl

Man arrested in Kanpur for faking identity at social media to lure Hindu girl

SC questions Centre & Army on not holding special selection board for the promotion of women...

SC questions Centre & Army on not holding special selection board for the promotion of women...

Farmers' bodies ask govt to lift export ban on agriculture products; restrict import of products...

Farmers' bodies ask govt to lift export ban on agriculture products; restrict import of products...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Will the case be transferred to the CBI? Here's what we know so far

Shraddha Walkar murder: Will the case be transferred to the CBI? Here's what we know so far

I-T dept Bihar detects Rs 100-cr unaccounted income, seizes Rs 5 cr in cash, jewellery in 5 cities

I-T dept Bihar detects Rs 100-cr unaccounted income, seizes Rs 5 cr in cash, jewellery in 5 cities