 Viral Video: Traffic Police Risks Life, Jumps Into Moving Car As Cab Driver Tries To Flee When Asked To Show Documents In Haryana's Ballabhgarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video: Traffic Police Risks Life, Jumps Into Moving Car As Cab Driver Tries To Flee When Asked To Show Documents In Haryana's Ballabhgarh

Viral Video: Traffic Police Risks Life, Jumps Into Moving Car As Cab Driver Tries To Flee When Asked To Show Documents In Haryana's Ballabhgarh

As per reports, when the traffic signal turned red, a Traffic Police Inspector requested vehicle documents from the driver, sparking a dispute between them.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
PM

In a shocking incident, a cab driver tried to flee when traffic police asked for the documents of the vehicle he was driving in Haryana's Ballabgarh.

As per reports, when the traffic signal turned red, a Traffic Police Inspector requested vehicle documents from the driver, sparking a dispute between them. Subsequently, the driver accelerated, dragging the traffic policeman at high speed and endangering his life and others on the road.

The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

The footage shows a Rajasthan-registered vehicle moving ahead with its doors open. After stopping momentarily, it continues to move. Soon, a person gets out of the moving car. The car then stops again, and another person exits. The camera then captures a traffic cop physically struggling with the cab driver in the front seat.

Within moments, passersby surround the car. The Traffic Inspector pulls the driver out by his collar, shows the viral video.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday, June 21.

The video has stirred outrage on social media, with users demanding charges of "attempted murder" against the driver.

"The driver should be booked for attempted murder. It's highly criminal. Whoever he is, he should not be spared," wrote one user.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Water Crisis: BJP Protests Outside Jal Board, Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Crowds;...

Delhi Water Crisis: BJP Protests Outside Jal Board, Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Crowds;...

Viral Video: Traffic Police Risks Life, Jumps Into Moving Car As Cab Driver Tries To Flee When Asked...

Viral Video: Traffic Police Risks Life, Jumps Into Moving Car As Cab Driver Tries To Flee When Asked...

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court Extends Bibhav Kumar's Judicial Custody Till...

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court Extends Bibhav Kumar's Judicial Custody Till...

India To Start E-Medical Visa Facility For Bangladesh Nationals; To Open New Consulate In Rangpur

India To Start E-Medical Visa Facility For Bangladesh Nationals; To Open New Consulate In Rangpur

WATCH: 'Pura Dilli Natmastak Hai,' Kartikey Singh Chouhan Praises Father Shivraj in MP; Congress...

WATCH: 'Pura Dilli Natmastak Hai,' Kartikey Singh Chouhan Praises Father Shivraj in MP; Congress...