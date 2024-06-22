Viral Video: Traffic Police Risks Life, Jumps Into Moving Car As Cab Driver Tries To Flee When Asked To Show Documents In Haryana's Ballabhgarh

PM

In a shocking incident, a cab driver tried to flee when traffic police asked for the documents of the vehicle he was driving in Haryana's Ballabgarh.

As per reports, when the traffic signal turned red, a Traffic Police Inspector requested vehicle documents from the driver, sparking a dispute between them. Subsequently, the driver accelerated, dragging the traffic policeman at high speed and endangering his life and others on the road.

The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

The footage shows a Rajasthan-registered vehicle moving ahead with its doors open. After stopping momentarily, it continues to move. Soon, a person gets out of the moving car. The car then stops again, and another person exits. The camera then captures a traffic cop physically struggling with the cab driver in the front seat.

Within moments, passersby surround the car. The Traffic Inspector pulls the driver out by his collar, shows the viral video.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday, June 21.

VIDEO | #Haryana: A cab driver tried to flee when traffic police asked for the documents of the vehicle he was driving in Ballabgarh. He was nabbed by traffic cops after a short chase. The incident reportedly took place yesterday.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/eJILVSsqMJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2024

The video has stirred outrage on social media, with users demanding charges of "attempted murder" against the driver.

"The driver should be booked for attempted murder. It's highly criminal. Whoever he is, he should not be spared," wrote one user.