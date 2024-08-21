Viral Video: Tiger Backs Off As Cobra Flares Its Hood As Warning In Maharashtra’s Tadoba Andhari Reserve

X

In a now-viral video, a tiger was seen backing off after spotting a cobra in Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

According to reports, a group of jungle safari tourists witnessed this rare sight early in August.

In the video, the tiger can be seen retreating as it comes face-to-face with a cobra in a muddy creek. Sensing danger, the tiger did not budge but kept a safe distance from the snake.

Watch the video here:

The encounter between the two animals left viewers on social media in awe, as they likely had never witnessed such a scene before.

Reports indicate that the video was recorded by Sudhir Charmode, a tour guide at Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, on August 8.

Speaking to a news platform, Charmode said they witnessed this unprecedented scene on August 8 at around 4:30 pm while he was on a safari tour with his guests. He added that his guests were delighted to see such a “rare sight.”

Many social media users have shared the video, and it continues to go viral.

Posting the video, Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, wrote: “Interaction of a Cobra and a Young Tiger. Interesting to watch.”