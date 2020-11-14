Viral video shows UP cops detaining firecracker vendor in UP's Bulandshahr, officials make amends after outrage

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging, and a ban on firecrackers imposed in many states, Diwali this year is a slightly subdued affair. While many have urged the courts and officials to reconsider, many states have imposed a complete or partial ban on the use of firecrackers, and leaving traders staring at massive losses.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has imposed a ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers in Lucknow and 12 other cities where the air quality index was either poor, very poor or severe last Diwali. Coming as it has, mere days ahead of the occasion, the ban has left many traders feeling the heat, even as others defy the restrictions to continue selling their wares.