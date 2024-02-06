Viral VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Feeds Biscuit To Party Worker From His Pet Dog Pidi's Plate During Bharat Jodo Yatra; BJP Reacts

Rahul Gandhi Feeds Biscuit To Party Worker From His Pet Dog Pidi's Plate During Bharat Jodo Yatra | Twitter

Jharkhand: A video of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has surfaced the internet in which he can be seen feeding biscuit from the plate of his pet dog 'Pidi' to a party worker during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Rahul Gandhi was caught on camera while giving the biscuit to a party worker and the video is doing rounds on social media and the opposition is attacking the Congress MP for his act. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted to the viral video.

The video is said to be from the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jharkhand and it can be seen in the video that Rahul Gandhi is surrounded by many people during his yatra. He tries to feed a biscuit to his pet dog while aboard a car during the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi handsover the biscuit to the Congress worker

The dog rejects the biscuit and Rahul Gandhi keeps the biscuit in his pet dog's plate. A Congress worker comes to Rahul Gandhi and puts his hand forward to shake with the Congress leader. However, instead of shaking hand, Rahul Gandhi handsover the biscuit to the Congress worker.

The video of the incident is going viral

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and Rahul Gandhi is being heavily criticised for his act. The feud between Rahul Gandhi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has escalated and the Assam CM has also reacted to the viral video.

'Rahul Gandhi gave the biscuit to Himanta Biswa Sarma'

Assam CM replied to a user named Pallavi, who shared the video and said that Rahul Gandhi gave the biscuit to Himanta Biswa Sarma after his pet dog rejected the biscuit.

'Not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit'

To which the Assam CM replied, "Pallavi ji, not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resign from the Congress." BJP leader Amit Malviya also shared the video on his official social media account and criticised Rahul Gandhi for his act.

Amit Malviya reacts to the viral video

He said, "Just a few days ago, Congress President Kharge ji compared the party's booth agents to dogs and here Rahul Gandhi is feeding biscuits to a dog during his visit and when the dog did not eat, he gave the same biscuits to his worker. If a party whose president and crown prince treats its party workers like dogs, then it is natural for such a party to disappear."