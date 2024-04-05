Viral Video: Ox Suddenly Runs Into Bike On Busy Road Resulting In Major Accident Near Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout

Watch Video: Ox Suddenly Jumps On Man On Busy Road Causing His Bike To Skid Resulting In Major Accident Near Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout | X

Bengaluru: A shocking video of a terrible accident that took place in Bengaluru last week is doing rounds on social media now. In the video, an Ox fully decorated in a typical Indian groom style is walking on a road. Suddenly the Ox aggressively jumps on a biker causing the bike to skid. In the video, the biker could be seen falling down while a truck could be seen fast approaching. To the biker's fortune, the truck driver stopped the truck in time saving the biker's life. The biker had indeed a narrow escape as he could have been literally crushed under the truck if it continued to proceed in the same speed. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

The incident was reported last week ,however the dramatic video captured in the CCTV camera has surfaced recently. The incident took place last week near the swimming pool junction of Mahalakshmi Layout in Bangalore.

A situation that was completely unthinkable and unexpected, as soon as the Ox collided with the bike, the biker himself, a woman walking on the street and the truck driver- all three were left in awe. It couldn't be ascertained whether who was the owner or in charge of that Ox who was dressed up in a fancy manner and why was it roaming on the street unattended. The Bike rider escaped a fatal accident thanks to the presence of mind of the truck driver. Later a huge crowd gathered in the area to help the bike rider get hold of himself and the bike that was fallen in the middle of the road.