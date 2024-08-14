Viral Video: Man Hits Woman As She Spits On Him After Heated Argument Inside Cramped Railway Coach

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a man beating a woman inside a train compartment.

In the 15-second viral video, the woman is seen standing near the door of a moving train. She gets into an argument with a man over something, after which she spits on the man. The enraged man then advances towards the woman and starts hitting her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, you can hear some people encouraging the man to hit the woman as he assaults her.

There is concern that the woman could have fallen off the train since the incident occurred very close to the train's door.

The video has sparked a variety of reactions on social media. Some people justified the man’s actions, while others questioned why he took the law into his own hands.

Some users speculated that the video might be from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, but there is no information yet about when and where it was shot.

Reacting to the viral video, a user wrote, "Such incidents are normal in general compartments"

Another user wrote, "The train is so empty, yet why are people standing at the gate?"