Viral Video: Karnataka man slaps electricity board officer & throws chappal at him while refusing to pay bill, arrested |

A resident from Kukanapalli in Karnataka stepped out of his to slap and indulge in a dramatic fight with an employee of the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) who visited the house seeking the payment of pending electricity bill. The incident was caught on camera and has now gone viral. Meanwhile, identified as Chandrashekhar Hiremath, the man who attacked the official has been arrested by the police.

WATCH VIDEO

Man slaps, hits official with footwear

In the video, we can see Chandrashekhar turning a conversation into a heated fight. While the electricity board employee named Manjunath reached his doorstep to ask regarding bill payment, the man refused to do the needful and got abusive. He aggressively slapped Manjunath during the fight and also humiliated the official by smashing a footwear on his face.

No sooner, people from the neighbourhood try to control the situation and stop the fight.

Arrested by police

It was noted that following the incident, the staff filed a complaint against Chandrashekhar with the Munirabad Police. This followed the resident's arrest in the case.