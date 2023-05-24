 Viral Video: Karnataka man slaps electricity board officer & throws chappal at him while refusing to pay bill, arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video: Karnataka man slaps electricity board officer & throws chappal at him while refusing to pay bill, arrested

Viral Video: Karnataka man slaps electricity board officer & throws chappal at him while refusing to pay bill, arrested

The official reported the incident to the police station which followed the arrest of the miscreant.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Karnataka man slaps electricity board officer & throws chappal at him while refusing to pay bill, arrested |

A resident from Kukanapalli in Karnataka stepped out of his to slap and indulge in a dramatic fight with an employee of the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) who visited the house seeking the payment of pending electricity bill. The incident was caught on camera and has now gone viral. Meanwhile, identified as Chandrashekhar Hiremath, the man who attacked the official has been arrested by the police.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Delhi: 2 head constables, sub-inspector get into a fist fight while boozing in Amar Colony police...
article-image

Man slaps, hits official with footwear

In the video, we can see Chandrashekhar turning a conversation into a heated fight. While the electricity board employee named Manjunath reached his doorstep to ask regarding bill payment, the man refused to do the needful and got abusive. He aggressively slapped Manjunath during the fight and also humiliated the official by smashing a footwear on his face.

No sooner, people from the neighbourhood try to control the situation and stop the fight.

Arrested by police

It was noted that following the incident, the staff filed a complaint against Chandrashekhar with the Munirabad Police. This followed the resident's arrest in the case.

Read Also
RIVER RAGE! Tourists fight while river rafting in Rishikesh, beat each other with paddles; watch...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo flight performed abrupt touch-and-go manoeuvre at Ahmedabad airport; passenger writes to DCGA...

IndiGo flight performed abrupt touch-and-go manoeuvre at Ahmedabad airport; passenger writes to DCGA...

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament Building; here's why

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament Building; here's why

Odisha: Government bans consumption of Ganja at Shiva shrines

Odisha: Government bans consumption of Ganja at Shiva shrines

What is 'Sengol'? Historic sceptre to be placed in new Parliament building; know its history &...

What is 'Sengol'? Historic sceptre to be placed in new Parliament building; know its history &...

On Camera: Delhi biker dies in horrific crash in Pragati Maidan tunnel; didn't get help due to poor...

On Camera: Delhi biker dies in horrific crash in Pragati Maidan tunnel; didn't get help due to poor...