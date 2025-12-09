 Viral Video Helps Missing Ex-Soldier Return Home In Himachal Pradesh After 15 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video Helps Missing Ex-Soldier Return Home In Himachal Pradesh After 15 Years

Viral Video Helps Missing Ex-Soldier Return Home In Himachal Pradesh After 15 Years

An ex-soldier from Himachal Pradesh’s Sujanpur, Baldev Kumar, reunited with his family after 15 years when a video of him surfaced on social media. Missing since he left home for work, his family had presumed him dead. The clip, shared from Rajasthan’s Bikaner, reached relatives who identified him. They travelled to Bikaner, where a local family had cared for him, and brought him home.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Viral Video Helps Missing Ex-Soldier Return Home In Himachal Pradesh After 15 Years (Representational Image) | Grok

In nothing less than a plot of a Bollywood movie, an ex-soldier reunited with his family in Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur after 15 years when a video of him surfaced on social media. The man, identified as Baldev Kumar, left his home in search of work and went missing, reported NDTV. He is a native of Ghartholi village in Sujanpur.

His family members thought that he might have died after they could not trace him, leaving them devastated. However, last week, a video of an unidentified man was shared on social media by a family in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The video reportedly reached a woman named Sapna Kumari in Sujanpur. Kumari then reshared the video and fortunately, Kumar's family members watched it. They could not believe their eyes that they were seeing their family member after so long.

Read Also
UP Man Killed In Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway While Returning Home After 9 Years In Prison In...
article-image

The ex-soldier's family travelled to Bikaner to bring back him. A Rajasthan family told Kumar's relatives that they had been taking care of him for years. Finally, Kumar returned to his home after 15 years.

FPJ Shorts
Jolla Phone With Privacy-Centric Features, Sailfish OS Launched: Pre-Orders Surpass Target
Jolla Phone With Privacy-Centric Features, Sailfish OS Launched: Pre-Orders Surpass Target
Tyla Makes Indian Fans Go Gaga Over Her Saree-Inspired Bejewelled Ensemble Hand-Stitched By Nancy Tyagi In Mumbai
Tyla Makes Indian Fans Go Gaga Over Her Saree-Inspired Bejewelled Ensemble Hand-Stitched By Nancy Tyagi In Mumbai
BJP–Shinde Sena Truce On Cards? After Weeks Of Clashes, Shinde & Fadnavis Resolve Differences In Late Night Meet, Ahead Of Mumbai & Thane Civic Polls: Report
BJP–Shinde Sena Truce On Cards? After Weeks Of Clashes, Shinde & Fadnavis Resolve Differences In Late Night Meet, Ahead Of Mumbai & Thane Civic Polls: Report
The Family Man 3 Writer Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, 'A Creepy BDSM Variant Of Deshbhakti...'
The Family Man 3 Writer Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, 'A Creepy BDSM Variant Of Deshbhakti...'

Man Presumed Dead In Maha Kumbh Returned Home After 13 Days:

In February this, a man presumed to be dead in the Maha Kumbh 2025 returned home after 13 days. The man, in his 60s, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He walked back home on his tehrvi (the ritual performed in Hinduism on the 13th day of a person's death), reported The Times of India.

The man, identified as Khunti Guru, lives alone in a single room in Prayagraj's Zero Road locality. Notably, it is the only ancestral property left with him. As per locals, Guru's dad, Kanhaiyala Mishra, was a reputed lawyer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Besties Now?' Mahua Moitra Reacts After Netizens' Comment On Her Pic With Kangana Ranaut From...

'Besties Now?' Mahua Moitra Reacts After Netizens' Comment On Her Pic With Kangana Ranaut From...

Viral Video Helps Missing Ex-Soldier Return Home In Himachal Pradesh After 15 Years

Viral Video Helps Missing Ex-Soldier Return Home In Himachal Pradesh After 15 Years

Govt To Curtail IndiGo's Winter Flight Schedule Amid Operational Disruptions

Govt To Curtail IndiGo's Winter Flight Schedule Amid Operational Disruptions

'When Did This New Science Come?': Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At Rekha Gupta Over Her 'AQI Is...

'When Did This New Science Come?': Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At Rekha Gupta Over Her 'AQI Is...

New Delhi: MEA Urges China To Respect Rights Of Indian Travelers Amid Positive Diplomatic Talks

New Delhi: MEA Urges China To Respect Rights Of Indian Travelers Amid Positive Diplomatic Talks