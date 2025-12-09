Viral Video Helps Missing Ex-Soldier Return Home In Himachal Pradesh After 15 Years (Representational Image) | Grok

In nothing less than a plot of a Bollywood movie, an ex-soldier reunited with his family in Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur after 15 years when a video of him surfaced on social media. The man, identified as Baldev Kumar, left his home in search of work and went missing, reported NDTV. He is a native of Ghartholi village in Sujanpur.

His family members thought that he might have died after they could not trace him, leaving them devastated. However, last week, a video of an unidentified man was shared on social media by a family in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The video reportedly reached a woman named Sapna Kumari in Sujanpur. Kumari then reshared the video and fortunately, Kumar's family members watched it. They could not believe their eyes that they were seeing their family member after so long.

The ex-soldier's family travelled to Bikaner to bring back him. A Rajasthan family told Kumar's relatives that they had been taking care of him for years. Finally, Kumar returned to his home after 15 years.

Man Presumed Dead In Maha Kumbh Returned Home After 13 Days:

In February this, a man presumed to be dead in the Maha Kumbh 2025 returned home after 13 days. The man, in his 60s, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He walked back home on his tehrvi (the ritual performed in Hinduism on the 13th day of a person's death), reported The Times of India.

The man, identified as Khunti Guru, lives alone in a single room in Prayagraj's Zero Road locality. Notably, it is the only ancestral property left with him. As per locals, Guru's dad, Kanhaiyala Mishra, was a reputed lawyer.