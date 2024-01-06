Viral Video: Group Of Men Make Puppy Consume Alcohol In Rajasthan's Savai Madhopur, Police Initiate Action

PUPPY DRINKS ALCHOHOL | @vfanimals11

Savai Madhopur: In a shocking video that has gone viral on social media platform X (formerly known as twitter), some local residents in Savai Madhopur of Rajasthan were seen offering alchohol to their pet dog. In the video it can be seen that a glass of ancohol has been served to a puppy who is overwhelmingly and readily consuming it.

In the background the group of men who are believed to have served acohol to the puppy are laughing, celebrating and lauding the entire incident and the fact that the puppy is happily having alchohol.

In response to the video that is doing rounds on X, Sawai Madhopur police have responded clarifying that the necessary action has been initiated in the matter.

थानाधिकारी पुलिस थाना चौथ का बरवाड़ा को उचित कार्यवाही करने के लिऐ निर्देश दिए। — Sawai Madhopur Police (@SPsawaimadhopur) January 5, 2024

Hazards of Alcohol for Dogs

Experts say that Small amounts of alcohol can be hazardous to your dog’s health.

1. Central nervous system impairment

Alcohol can affect dogs like humans, slowing down and impairing the central nervous system and causing poor coordination and lethargy. These effects will be much more severe for dogs, even after a small amount of alcohol.

2. Metabolic acidosis

Alcohol can induce a life-threatening condition known as metabolic acidosis in dogs. This rapid rise in acidity levels has several adverse effects, including respiratory depression, hypothermia, dangerously low heart rate and blood pressure, and heart attacks.

3. Hypoglycemia

Alcohol consumption can result in excessively low blood sugar. Hypoglycemia can manifest as lethargy, weakness, and seizures.

4. Gastrointestinal distress

Alcohol can quickly irritate the lining of your dog’s gastrointestinal tract, resulting in excess drooling and stomach upset, including vomiting and diarrhea.