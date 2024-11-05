Viral Video: 2 Groups Thrash Each Other With Sticks Over Loud Noise At Greater Noida’s Society; One Arrives At Scene With Sword

@Dineshtripthi

Two groups, including women, attacked each other with sticks after an argument broke out over loud noise on Monday night in a residential society in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

As per reports, the clash between the warring groups reached its peak when one person arrived at the scene with a sword, causing panic and fear for life among residents.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing residents thrashing each other with sticks. A woman was also spotted hitting a man with a stick. In another video, a man was seen wielding a sword and threatening others.

Watch the videos here:

Reports suggest that the incident took place inside Meenakshi Apartments in Greater Noida’s Pi-1 Sector which falls under Beta-2 police jurisdiction.

After receiving a distress call, Beta-2 police arrived at the scene. Officers detained multiple individuals involved and subsequently arrested one accused based on a written complaint from the victim’s side.

Video footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, is being reviewed to identify additional suspects, with further arrests likely.

Police in a statement to the media said, “Our team reached the location immediately and detained several suspects. One accused has been formally arrested, and we are conducting further investigations based on the video evidence.”

The police are continuing their inquiry, aiming to bring others involved to justice and restore order in the high-rise society.