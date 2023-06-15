Viral Footage Shows Cyclone Biparjoy Unleashing Its Fury In Gujarat (WATCH)

PTI

Cyclone Biparjoy commenced its landfall near Jakhau Port in the Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday evening, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD, in its report further stated that the landfall process will conclude by midnight. Kutch and Saurashtra coasts experienced strong winds and heavy rainfall, prompting agencies to remain on high alert.

According to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of IMD, the cyclone has a diameter of approximately 50 km, and is progressing at a speed of 13-14 kmph. Consequently, it is estimated to take around five hours for the cyclone to cross over land.

Maximum wind speed could reach 150 km per hour

The weather department notified that Cyclone Biparjoy initiated landfall at approximately 6:30 PM. The maximum wind speed is anticipated to reach 150 km per hour.

Amid this situation, social media is buzzing with viral pictures of the cyclone, showing its unforgiving nature and strong intensity.

In a frightening video posted on Twitter, people can be seen rushing around, trying to find a safe place to protect themselves from the strong winds. The air is full of swirling dust and soil, creating a chaotic atmosphere. However, FPJ cannot solely identify the exact location of the video.

In the same video, a brave man can also be seen carrying his child rushing to reach a safe spot amid gusty winds. The video shows the cyclone's intensity, revealing nature's incredible power.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another video from the costal region of Gujarat's Mandvi, posted by news agency ANI, a powerful display of nature's force can be seen as strong winds are blowing vigorously, accompanied by heavy rain.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)