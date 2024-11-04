 'Violence Will Never Weaken India’s Resolve': PM Modi Condemns 'Deliberate' Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada
'Violence Will Never Weaken India's Resolve': PM Modi Condemns 'Deliberate' Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada

'Violence Will Never Weaken India’s Resolve': PM Modi Condemns 'Deliberate' Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada

"We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi stated in his post on X.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
File image of PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 4) strongly condemned the "deliberate attack" on a Hindu temple in Canada. Acts of violence perpetrated by pro-Khalistani elements at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton has been condemned across the world.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi stated in his post on X.

Earlier, on Monday (November 4), the MEA reacted to the incident and said in a strongly worded statement: "We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday."

"We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada."

"The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence."

