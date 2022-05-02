Violence in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli after woman dead due to alleged assault by cops during raid

Violence erupted in Manrajpur village under the limits of Saiyyedraja police station in Chandauli district late on Sunday night after a 21-year-old girl was brutally assaulted by policemen.

According to reports, the police had gone to execute a non-bailable warrant against a trader accused of illegal sand mining and left as the accused was not home. The family has alleged that the daughters of the accused were severely assaulted by policemen.

The incident led to violent protests by villagers who indulged in brick batting and tried to block national highway-2 after damaging an ambulance.

According to reports, two policemen were injured in the incident.

Reports stated that a team of police led by Station Officer (SO) of Saiyyedraja had raided the place of Kanhaiya Yadav. IG said that an externment order was issued against Kanhaiya having criminal history with police. Following issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him police had gone to search him.

However, Kanhaiya was not found after which cops tried to take his brother with them. Nisha opposed this bid of cops when she was allegedly thrashed by SO Saiyyedraja and died. Her sister also tried to cut her veins.

Meanwhile, scores of villagers gathered there and attacked police team in which several cops also suffered injuries. More unruly scenes were created by the angry mob of locals when the cops tried to take the body of Nisha for further action.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:12 PM IST