Violence in JNU highly condemnable, shameful: Mayawati

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday condemned the acts of violence against students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and said that judicial inquiry of the incident can be done to ascertain facts about the incident.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, Mayawati wrote, "Violence with students and teachers in JNU is highly condemnable and shameful. The central government should take this incident very seriously.