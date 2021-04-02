Violence in Assam after EVM allegedly found in BJP candidate's car, case registered

Karimganj (Assam): An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons after they attacked a car, allegedly belonging to a BJP candidate, carrying a polled electronic voting machine. The EVM was being carried in the car after the EC vehicle broke down and officials took a lift in the passing car, sources added.

"Last night a polled EVM machine were being taken in Patharkandi Vidhan Sabha, Assam when a crowd intercepted it as the car didn't belong to Election Commission," sources said.

"The EC car had broken down and officials took a lift in a passing car that was later identified as belonging to a BJP candidate," sources added.

Sources informed that an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons who attacked the car carrying the polled machine.

"Further investigations are on about the sequence of events, the EVM was not tampered with during the crowd attack and is in the custody of the administration," sources added.

The second phase of Assembly polls was held in 39 constituencies across 13 districts of Assam on Thursday. A voter turnout of 74.76 per cent was recorded during the second phase.

Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.