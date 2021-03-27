'Violating election code of conduct': Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi for Bangladesh visit during West Bengal Polls

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two day visit in Bangladesh to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh Independence. Incidentally, as announced before the Prime Minister had visited the ancestral place of Matuas at Orakandi in Gopalganj in Bangladesh.

Slamming the visit at Matua’s ancestral house, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the PM’s visit to Bangladesh is to woo a particular section of voters.

It is pertinent to mention that Matuas are the deciding factors of 74 out of 294 constituencies in West Bengal. Matuas said to be once very close to the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and a major political force behind brining TMC to power in 2011, had shown their discontent towards the chief minister and in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, these refugees, particularly the ‘Matuas’ helped the BJP to secure nine to 10 seats out of 18 constituencies that the BJP won.