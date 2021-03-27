'Violating election code of conduct': Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi for Bangladesh visit during West Bengal Polls

Kharagpur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh tour is ‘breaking of election code’.
Addressing a public rally at Kharagpur, the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Prime Minister’s visa should be cancelled.
“Modi is violating code of conduct of election. During the Lok Sabha election in 2019 few Bangladeshi actors came to campaign for TMC candidates. Following BJP’s complaint to the Bangladesh government, the visas of those actors were cancelled and they had to go back. Today amidst the first phase of election PM is in Bangladesh,” claimed the TMC supremo.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two day visit in Bangladesh to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh Independence. Incidentally, as announced before the Prime Minister had visited the ancestral place of Matuas at Orakandi in Gopalganj in Bangladesh.
Slamming the visit at Matua’s ancestral house, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the PM’s visit to Bangladesh is to woo a particular section of voters.
It is pertinent to mention that Matuas are the deciding factors of 74 out of 294 constituencies in West Bengal. Matuas said to be once very close to the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and a major political force behind brining TMC to power in 2011, had shown their discontent towards the chief minister and in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, these refugees, particularly the ‘Matuas’ helped the BJP to secure nine to 10 seats out of 18 constituencies that the BJP won.
Amidst the chant of ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is on), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called a woman TMC supporter and threw a plastic football at her which the supporter caught.
“The Game is on. We will play and defeat the saffron camp politically. The women with spatula restrict the goons of BJP and help TMC win the poll to enjoy the schemes started by TMC government,” added Mamata Banerjee.
