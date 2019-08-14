Vikram Kapoor Haryana DCP commits suicide blames two associates for blackmail

Faridabad: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Kapoor committed suicide by shooting himself with the revolver of his gunman at his official residence here on Wednesday, officials said.

Police spokesman Sube Singh said a suicide note alleged that Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupani Abdul Shaheed and an associate were blackmailing Kapoor.

Based on a complaint of his son, a case has been registered. "We are investigating," the spokesman said. The incident took place around 5.45 a.m. in Sector 30, Faridabad. His wife heard the gunshot and ran to the room.