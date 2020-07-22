'Vikas spotted at Ashoka Road': Netizens crack jokes as street in Lutyens' Delhi caves in amid heavy rains

In recent days Delhi has received heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls. In some places there has been damage to property. In one rather tragic incident where an individual had passed away. Netizens had also watched with fascinated horror as videos of a house collapsing surfaced a few days ago.
On Wednesday, there was a new phenomenon for netizens to contend with as a portion of Delhi's Ashoka Road caved in following heavy rainfall. And as pictures showed, and netizens remarked, this was a sizable pit in a well appointed part of the city.
As is the norm for Twitter, the jokes and comments were soon pouring in. While some attempted rationality, noting that sinkholes and the like were not an impossibility, others were busy criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Many others took it upon themselves to crack jokes about the situation. And to be fair, it is not just the Aam Aadmi Party that netizens have aimed their jabs at. From Prime Minister Modi to the Congress -- everyone seemed to find a spot in the comments section.
"Dark underground underbelly secrets of lutyens zones," tweeted one user.
"Wow #AshokaRoad is caving in. The end is nigh. #BusYahiDekhnaBachaTha," wrote another.
Many others jibed about how "vikas" had been found in the area.
Take a look at some of the posts:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)