'Vikas is our mantra...': PM Modi urges ministers to 'ensure peace, harmony and unity in society' during BJP MP's meet

Speaking in the Parliament, PM Modi said "Vikas is our mantra; peace, unity and harmony are prerequisites for development."

He added, "All MPs should take lead in ensuring peace, harmony and unity in society."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to ensure smooth functioning in the Parliament. The meeting was called over the scuffle that took place yesterday between BJP MP Jaskaur Meena and Congress MP Ramya Haridas.