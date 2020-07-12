Vikas Dubey encounter: Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt records 7 times more encounters than Akhilesh government

The report further states that January 6, 2019, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir told the Rajya Sabha that in 2018, 22 fake encounters took place in India. Of which 17 that means more than 77% were in Uttar Pradesh. The National Human Rights Commission had said in response to an RTI that 1804 fake encounters occurred in India between 2000 and 2018. Of these, 811 fake encounters, that is 45%, occurred only in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Meanwhile, another report by Indian Express states that Vikas Dubey is 119th accused to have been killed in cross-fire ever since Yogi Adityanath took charge in March 2017. As per the report, Uttar Pradesh Police got a clean chit in all inquiries held in 74 encounter cases where deaths occurred. The records show there have been 6,145 operations in which 119 accused have died and 2,258 others injured.

Vikas Dubey was killed by the cops after he tried from police custody. The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, toppling on the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed. He was shot by the police when he tried to run away after the accident.