Vikas Dubey Encounter: Some questions that Yogi govt and UP Police really need to answer

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday morning after attempting to flee. He had made headlines on July 3 after an attempt to nab him went awry in Kanpur, leading to the death of eight police officials. Having allegedly been tipped off by some police officials, Dubey had ambushed them, before fleeing. He was finally arrested on Thursday from Ujjain.

Early on Friday, while being transported from Ujjain to Kanpur, Dubey was shot dead. As per the police, the vehicle he was in overturned on the outskirts of the city. The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, toppling on an isolated stretch of the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed. The car was part of a small convoy of police vehicles.

Officials said that the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the policemen injured in the accident and was shot when he opened fire while trying to flee. As per the official account, six policemen, including two from the Special task Force, were hurt in the accident and the exchange of fire around 6 am. A press release had said he was immediately taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.