Vikas Dubey encounter: Appalled that the gangster was released on bail despite so many cases, SC tells UP govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider adding a former apex court judge and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee which is probing the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey.

The top court also said it was "appalled" that the gangster got bail despite so many cases against him. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, hearing a batch of pleas seeking court-monitored probe into the encounters of Dubey and his alleged associates, told the Uttar Pradesh government that they have to "uphold rule of law".

"You as a state have to uphold the rule of law. It is your duty to do so," the top court said. The bench said it cannot spare a sitting top court judge to become a part of the inquiry committee. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, sought some time to take instruction and get back to the court on the issue.