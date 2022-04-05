Videos of Syria and Zakir Naik found in laptop of Gorakhnath temple attacker; Police looking into ISIS links

Cops suspecting terror conspiracy in the attack on Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh have found suspicious videos in the laptop recovered from the assailant.

In the joint probe of UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF), it has been found that assailant Murtaza Abbasi had been to Nepal before coming to Gorakhnath temple on Sunday evening. The bag recovered from his possession has a boarding tag of the Gorakhpur-Mumbai flight. In the bag, the cops have recovered a laptop, a smartphone, religious books and a few maps of Gorakhpur city.

It may be mentioned that on Sunday late evening a youth reached at the entrance gate of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur and tried to barge inside. When stopped he shouted religious slogans and attacked the security men deployed there with sharp-edged weapons injuring two of them. He was soon nabbed by the policemen and brought to the police station.

During the investigation, the ATS sleuths have found videos of radical Muslim preacher Zakir Naik and a few videos of violence in Syria. Now the cops have been looking at the angle of whether assailant Murtaza was influenced by the terror organization ISIS or not. The ATS officials said that they would quiz the ex-wife of the assailant who now lives in Gazipur after being separated. A team of ATS has gone to Nepal also where it would found the places where the assailant stayed before reaching to Gorakhnath temple. Besides teams have also been dispatched to Siddharthnagar, Mahrajganj, Kushinagar and Sant Kabirnagar where the assailant has confessed to having gone before the attack on the temple.

According to an ATS official, the assailant has confessed to be to Jamnagar in Gujrat recently in search of a job. The cops have been verifying this from the officials in Jamnagar.

Meanwhile the father of the assailant, Muneer Abbasi has said that his son is not mentally sound and hence the police should deal with him softly, He said that his wife of Murtaza had left him due to his mental illness. Father said that assailant Muneer had developed suicidal tendencies and this could be the reason behind the attack on security men at Gorakhnath temple. He said that the laptop recovered from Murtaza was purchased online few days back for which he had paid Rs one lakh.

Suspected ATS Cops Had Visited Assailant House earlier:

Assailant’s father claimed that a day before the attack two people who were said to be ATS cops had reached his house looking for his son. According to him those suspected people had said that a court summons of Rs 36 lakh has been issued against Murtaza and they want to meet him. However, before he could call Murtaza both the suspected people left on a bike. During investigation, the assailant has stated that he was frightened due to this summons and had gone to Nepal to skip from any action. After coming back from Nepal, the assailant directly reached Gorakhnath temple where he attacked the security personnel.

