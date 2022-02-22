Videos and Pictures: Police, students clash in Kolkata amid protests demanding justice for student leader Anish Khan

Clashes broke out between police personnel and students of Aliah University in College Street area of Kolkata on Tuesday after the latter tried to break barricades and march towards Writers Buildings, the erstwhile state secretariat, demanding justice for student leader Anish Khan who was allegedly killed last week.

The students and other protestors participated in a march and made a human chain at the Park Circus seven-point crossing before resuming the rally in the direction of Writers Buildings in Dalhousie area.

They later changed the route and took College Street. However, the police had put up barricades there to stop the students. As the students tried to break the barricades, police used force to disperse them. Police said some of the activists were detained.

According to Anish Khan's family, four people in uniforms of police and civic volunteers had allegedly pushed off Khan from the third floor of his house in Howrah district's Amta in the dead of the night on February 18.

During the incident, the men in uniform had allegedly held Khan's father at gunpoint after barging into the house, citing an ongoing investigation against him, the family said.

Khan, who was earlier with SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), was a prominent face of the protests in Kolkata against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He later joined the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

Meanwhile, two policemen and a civic volunteer were suspended on Tuesday in connection with the investigation into the death case Anish Khan, officials said.

"An Assistant Sub-Inspector, a Constable and a civic volunteer of Amata police station have been suspended. This is related to the ongoing investigation in the Anish Khan case," a senior police officer said.

This came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday gave the direction for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Director-General of Police.

Addressing a public gathering in Howrah, Banerjee said, "I have asked for an SIT headed by DG, with the report within 15 days. A thorough enquiry will be done and culprits will be punished." The Chief Minister requested people to not fall prey to misinformation on the matter.

Check out the videos and pictures below:

Swapan Mahapatra

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:10 PM IST