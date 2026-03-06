VIDEO: Youth Seriously Injured After Falling Into Uncovered Sewer In Patna

A cyclist narrowly escaped death after falling into an uncovered roadside drain in Patna. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, raising serious questions about safety measures and municipal maintenance in the city.

The incident occurred on NMCH Road under the Alamganj police station area. According to reports, a deep drain running along the roadside had been left without a protective cover. As a young man was cycling along the road, he suddenly lost balance and plunged directly into the open drain.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the cyclist falling into the drain without getting any chance to react or regain control.

Fortunately, several people were present nearby when the accident occurred. As soon as the youth fell into the drain, local residents rushed to the spot and managed to pull him out after considerable effort. Their timely intervention saved his life, though the victim reportedly sustained serious injuries in the fall.

The incident has triggered strong criticism of the Patna Municipal Corporation, with local residents accusing the civic body of negligence. According to residents, many drains across different parts of the city remain uncovered, posing a constant danger to pedestrians and commuters.

People living near NMCH Road say the problem is not limited to one area, as several main roads and residential localities in Patna have similar open drains. The risk becomes even more dangerous during the monsoon season when waterlogging hides these uncovered drains from view.

Following the latest incident, anger among residents has intensified, with many demanding immediate action from the municipal authorities to cover open drains and prevent further accidents.