VIDEO: Youth Paraded With Slipper Garland, Half-Shaved Head & Blackened Face Over Love Affair In UP's Amroha

Amroha: In a horrific incident, a youth was subjected to harsh punishment in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. A video of the shameful incident has surfaced on the internet, showing the youth being paraded in the village with a garland of slippers around his neck and his face blackened after head being half-shaved. It is being claimed that the youth was subjected to Taliban-like punishment over a love affair with a girl in the village.

The incident occurred in the village of Kheda Aprola in Naugawan. Reports suggest that the punishment was announced by the Panchayat of the village, after which the youth had to undergo such an ordeal. The incident occurred because the youth was talking to a girl in the village, and the girl's family was angry with the youth for talking to their daughter. The family members allegedly took the matter to the Panchayat, where the harsh punishment was given to the youth.

The video of the incident is going viral on the internet, showing the youth being paraded through the lanes of the village, with some kids making fun of him. It can also be seen that the youth's head is half-shaved and his face blackened with ink. A garland of slippers can also be seen around the neck of the youth. There are also reports that the youth was brutally thrashed by the girl's family.

The police swung into action after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The police said that a complaint has been registered in connection with the matter and an inquiry has been initiated. They also said that the accused have been arrested and the incident took place between two neighbors of the same community. The video hit the internet on Thursday afternoon; however, the exact date of the incident is not yet ascertained.

महोदय, कृपया अवगत कराना है कि उपरोक्त वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लेकर अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी कर ली गई है। प्रकरण एक ही समुदाय के दो पड़ोसियों के बीच का है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति सामान्य है। — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) July 11, 2024

Amroha Police reacted to the viral video on social media, saying, "Sir, it is being informed that taking cognizance of the above viral video, a case has been registered and the accused have been arrested. The matter is between two neighbors of the same community. Further legal proceedings are underway. The law and order situation is normal."