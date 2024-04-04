VIDEO: Youth Kidnapped, Thrashed, Made To Drink Urine & Garlanded With Shoes By In-Laws Over Illicit Affair In UP's Moradabad | Twitter

Moradabad: In a horrific incident, a youth was kidnapped by his in-laws and brutally tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. The youth was thrashed brutally, made to wear a garland of shoes, and was also forced to drink toilet water. The perpetrators also made a shameful video and circulated it on social media. In the video, the youth is seen tied with a rope and being carried by a few miscreants with a shoe garland around his neck.

There are reports that the youth had to endure this ordeal due to an illicit affair with a woman. After suffering and being tortured for over nine hours, the youth was finally released. He was thrashed by his in-laws for indulging in an illicit love affair with another girl in his locality.

About The Incident

The victim is a 21-year-old resident of Agwanpur in Moradabad. The youth's father has filed a complaint after the video went viral on social media. Reports suggest that an FIR has been filed against eight known individuals and ten unknown individuals. The youth reportedly sells herbal medicines along with his father.

About The Affair

It is reported that the youth wanted to marry the woman he was having an affair with. However, the marriage could not happen as they were relatives. On March 5, the youth got married to another girl. After the marriage, his wife checked his mobile phone and found objectionable photos and videos of the youth with the same woman.

Girl Complained To Her Father

The girl reached out to her relatives and complained about her husband. Her father and other relatives abducted the youth around 12 PM on March 30 near the Agwanpur Railway Station and took him to the house of his former girlfriend. The youth was confined and thrashed at her house. He was also forced to drink urine and toilet water by the hands of the same girl.

About The Atrocities

He was then garlanded with shoes and sandals around his neck and paraded in the village. They released the youth after the torture, and he returned home without informing anyone about the incident. When the video of the incident went viral on social media, his father came to know about the ordeal. The youth's family then reached the Civil Lines Police Station and registered a complaint about the incident.

Complaint Registered

The police have initiated a probe into the matter and are also examining the viral video of the incident. There are no reports of any arrests in connection with the matter.