Video: Woman’s Head Shaved, Tied & Beaten Up By Husband After Filing Molestation Complaint Against Nephew In UP's Kannauj

A woman’s head was shaved and she was brutally thrashed for protesting against ongoing molestation by her nephew in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj.

A purported video of the incident recorded on September 3 went viral on social media on Friday, after which police took cognizance of the matter and arrested six people, including the woman’s husband.

In the footage, the woman can be seen tied up and beaten by her husband after her hair was cut.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the woman, a resident of a village in the Vishungarh police station area, had been subjected to harassment by her nephew, Raja Nath, who lives nearby.

Despite enduring the molestation for several days, when the woman finally protested, she faced violent retaliation from her own family members.

First, they physically assaulted her, then forcibly shaved her head. When she reported the incident to the police, her husband and his relatives tied her to a pole and continued to beat her.

In her complaint, the woman detailed the harassment by her nephew and explained how, when she confronted his family, they held her hostage and assaulted her. The situation escalated when they cut off her hair in an attempt to humiliate her. Later, her husband joined in the abuse, tying her up and beating her in front of others.

Police, in a statement to the media, said that the video, recorded on September 3, surfaced online on Friday. They have confirmed that the main assailant seen in the video is the woman’s husband.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.