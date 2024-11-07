 VIDEO: Woman Taking Selfie With Brother Deliberately Hit By Scooter In Meerut; Youth Thrashed & Abused By Rider
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Woman Taking Selfie With Brother Deliberately Hit By Scooter In Meerut; Youth Thrashed & Abused By Rider

VIDEO: Woman Taking Selfie With Brother Deliberately Hit By Scooter In Meerut; Youth Thrashed & Abused By Rider

It can be seen in the video that youth rammed the woman with his scooter. A scuffle broke out after the accident and the rider shoved the woman's brother and also abused him verbally. The matter escalated and the accused, along with his friends, arrived at the victim's house and a scuffle broke out.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Woman Taking Selfie With Brother Deliberately Hit By Scooter In Meerut | X

Meerut: In a shocking incident, a woman was hit by a scooter while she was taking a selfie in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The woman was accompanied by her brother when the incident occurred. She was taking a selfie with her brother outside their house when the scooter hit her. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that youth rammed the woman with his scooter. A scuffle broke out after the accident and the rider shoved the woman's brother and also abused him verbally. The matter escalated and the accused, along with his friends, arrived at the victim's house and a scuffle broke out.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday (November 6) in front of the district hospital on Ahmed Road which falls under the Delhi Gate Police Station area. Two youths were on the scooter passing through the narrow lane, when they noticed the woman taking the selfie with her brother.

They rammed their scooter into the woman and threatened her brother as he pointed out the reckless driving. They then left the spot and returned with their friends. They brutally thrashed the woman's brother with kicks and punches.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Malad Man Killed Over Loan Dispute; 2 Arrested By Kasturba Police
Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Malad Man Killed Over Loan Dispute; 2 Arrested By Kasturba Police
Maharashtra Polls 2024: Mumbai Christians Upset By Lack Of Representation In The Assembly Elections
Maharashtra Polls 2024: Mumbai Christians Upset By Lack Of Representation In The Assembly Elections
VIDEO: Woman Taking Selfie With Brother Deliberately Hit By Scooter In Meerut; Youth Thrashed & Abused By Rider
VIDEO: Woman Taking Selfie With Brother Deliberately Hit By Scooter In Meerut; Youth Thrashed & Abused By Rider
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Backs Rahul Gandhi's Call For Caste-Based Census, Criticises Modi Government In Nagpur Rally
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Backs Rahul Gandhi's Call For Caste-Based Census, Criticises Modi Government In Nagpur Rally

The video shows that the locals intervened and rescued the youth from the goons. The woman is also seen in the scuffle, trying to save her brother from the attackers. She is also seen pleading them to leave her brother, however, they do not listen to her and continue their assault.

Read Also
Viral Video: ‘Woman’ Gets Off Scooter & Strips In Front Of Petrol Pump Staffer, Stunned Netizens...
article-image

BJP leaders reportedly reached the police station and demanded strict action against the accused. There are reports that a case has been filed in connection with the matter and the police have initiated a probe into the matter. The police are investigating the CCTV footage and are also examining the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The police said, "A case has been registered at Delhi Gate police station. Necessary action is being taken."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Woman Taking Selfie With Brother Deliberately Hit By Scooter In Meerut; Youth Thrashed &...

VIDEO: Woman Taking Selfie With Brother Deliberately Hit By Scooter In Meerut; Youth Thrashed &...

Chhattisgarh: ST Commission Recommends Cancellation Of FC Of Parsa Coal Block

Chhattisgarh: ST Commission Recommends Cancellation Of FC Of Parsa Coal Block

Gurugram: Income Tax Department Raids Truecaller Offices Over Alleged Transfer Pricing Violations

Gurugram: Income Tax Department Raids Truecaller Offices Over Alleged Transfer Pricing Violations

VIDEO: Hindu Group Members Create Ruckus At Food Stall Serving Biryani With 'Shubh Labh', 'Shubh...

VIDEO: Hindu Group Members Create Ruckus At Food Stall Serving Biryani With 'Shubh Labh', 'Shubh...

Rajasthan: Environment Ministry Clears Kota Greenfield Airport Project, Operations To Begin By...

Rajasthan: Environment Ministry Clears Kota Greenfield Airport Project, Operations To Begin By...