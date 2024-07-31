Video: Woman Sitting Behind Bike 'Harassed' By Men Playing In Rainwater Under Taj Hotel Bridge In Lucknow

X

In a viral video, people were seen ‘mistreating’ a woman, sitting pillion with a man on a motorcycle, while they were enjoying rain in knee-deep water under the Taj Hotel bridge in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Wednesday.

The duo, as seen in the video, were splashed with rain water by a group of men who then started pulling the bike from behind. This made the man stop the bike and as he removed the key, he lost his balance and the woman sitting behind fell into the water. In the end, the video shows, men helping the woman to stand up.

Watch the video here:

Lucknow: A viral video shows people mistreating a woman during rain and causing a ruckus under the Taj Hotel bridge. Police intervened, dispersed the crowd, and are identifying those involved pic.twitter.com/7TJxUYKmIv — IANS (@ians_india) July 31, 2024

Police present at the scene, as per reports, intervened to help the duo and disperse the crowd. They are currently trying to identify people involved in harassing the woman.

Parts of UP Vidhan Sabha building flooded

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon flooded parts of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha building, where the Monsoon session of the state assembly is now on.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Waterlogging witnessed in Lucknow Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, due to incessant rainfall. The work of draining out the water is going on. pic.twitter.com/L7Io5bKNq3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2024

The two-hour spell of rain led to waterlogging in several parts of the state capital, including around the Vidhan Bhavan.

There was waterlogging at the building's entrance normally used by MLAs, and there was flooding in the corridor and some rooms on the ground floor. Staff used buckets and mops to clear away the water.

The situation triggered some caustic comments from the Opposition.

"The state assembly needs the budget the most. If this is the condition after a single spell of heavy rain, then the rest of the state is at the mercy of God," Samajwadi Party general secretary and MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav said sharing a video of the flooded Vidhan Sabha building on X.

The chambers where the state legislative assembly and the legislative councils hold their sessions were not affected.

Hazratganj Chowk in the heart of Lucknow was among the areas affected by the flooding.