 VIDEO: Woman Shot By Sister-In-Law's Brothers After Dispute Over Pizza In Delhi's Seelampur
The altercation, which occurred over pizza distribution, resulted in one woman being shot in the stomach. The fight, between two sisters-in-law, escalated, leading to shots being fired.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Woman Shot By Sister-In-Law's Brothers After Dispute Over Pizza In Delhi

Delhi: In a shocking incident, bullets were fired after a brawl erupted between two women from the same family in Delhi's Seelampur area. The altercation, which occurred over pizza distribution, resulted in one woman being shot in the stomach. The fight, between two sisters-in-law, escalated, leading to shots being fired.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (October 16) night at 1:30 AM in Seelampur area due to a domestic fight and bullets were fired. One of the sisters-in-laws called her brothers after a fight occurred between her and her sister-in-law at their in-laws' house. There was an argument between the wives of two brothers in the house. The elder brother who has been identified as Zeeshan brought pizza at the house and started distributing it to his younger brother and his family.

Zeeshan's wife got furious over the pizza distribution after which an altercation occurred between her and the younger brother's wife. The wife of the elder brother called her brothers after the matter escalated.

The four brothers arrived at the spot along with their friends and fired bullets on the woman after which she suffered serious injuries. The woman was shot in her stomach. She was rushed to the nearby hospital in a critical condition. She is reportedly receiving treatment for her injuries at the hospital.

The neighbours arrived at the spot and caught four people on the spot and informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot on receiving information about the incident and arrested the four accused in connection with the matter.

Thane Murder: Kongaon Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Slitting Throat Of 45-Yr-Old Auto Rickshaw...
article-image

The police have also seized the weapon with which the bullets were fired upon the woman. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and have initiated a search operation to nab the other accused into the matter.

