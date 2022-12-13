VIDEO: Woman robbed at gun point in broad day light outside her house in Ghaziabad; no arrests made so far

VIDEO: Woman robbed at gun point in broad day light outside her house in Ghaziabad; no arrests so far |

A woman in the Gokul Dham neighbourhood of Ghaziabad was robbed in broad daylight at gunpoint. In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the two masked miscreants threaten the woman with pistols and force her to hand over her phone and other valuables. So far, no one has been arrested.

The incident happened when the woman was resting outside her house and was soaking in the winter sun.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A woman’s chain and a boy's mobile phone were snatched at gunpoint in broad daylight in Ghaziabad's Loni area



A case has been registered & a team has been formed. Accused are being identified. Probe underway: Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, DSP, Loni (12.12) pic.twitter.com/ujHriLVrIs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2022

A masked man with a gun charges the woman in the video. As the man flashes the gun, the frightened woman is seen backing away while clutching her dupatta. The thief demands that the woman hand over her phone. The footage shows the robber stealing her child's mobile as well while leaving.

The lady is frightened after the whole incident, the police are investigating the matter.