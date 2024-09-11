Video: Woman Making Reel With Shivling Trips & Falls Into Ganga River In Haridwar |

A shocking video has been making rounds on social media, showing a woman who trips and falls into the Ganga River while making a reel with a Shivling.

According to reports, the incident took place near Vishnu Ghat in the holy city of Haridwar. The viral video shows a young woman performing with a Shivling and then walking on what appears to be a thin wooden log placed at the ghat as a fence. After walking a couple of steps on the wet and slippery log, she trips and falls into the Ganga River, which has a strong current.

A man runs towards her to save her life before she drifts away beyond his reach, shows the video.

Luckily, she knew how to swim and was able to save herself, as she hadn't fallen far from the log. She swam back to the log and managed to save herself.

The woman risked her life to gain likes, comments, and followers on social media.

Despite repeated appeals from Shri Ganga Sabha, people continue to risk their lives for social media popularity.

Regularly, Shri Ganga Sabha takes cognisance of such incidents and informs the police so that necessary action can be taken against the individuals involved.

The police also take action from time to time against those who risk their lives by making reels and issuing fines and warnings. Despite this, such incidents in the holy city of Haridwar are not under control. It is important to note that due to heavy rainfall, rivers and streams are swelling, and the water level of the Ganga River is quite high. In such conditions, making reels while risking one's life can be extremely dangerous.