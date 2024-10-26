 Video: Woman Making Reel At Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills Falls Into 70-Meter-Deep Ravine; Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Woman Making Reel At Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills Falls Into 70-Meter-Deep Ravine; Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition

Video: Woman Making Reel At Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills Falls Into 70-Meter-Deep Ravine; Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition

A young woman attempting to create a social media reel in Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills lost her footing and fell into a 70-meter-deep ravine

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
@janabkhan08

A tragic incident took place in Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills on Saturday, as a young woman making a social media reel lost her footing and fell into a 70-meter-deep ravine. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The accident highlights the dangers of taking selfies and making reels in popular tourist spots, as this trend continues to be risky for people attracted to scenic places for social media content.

As per reports, the victim, identified as Reshu, a 28-year-old resident of Muzaffarnagar, had come to Haridwar with her family to visit the revered Mansa Devi temple. 

She was filming a reel when she slipped on the uneven terrain and fell into the steep gorge. Nearby tourists, who noticed her immediately acted to rescue the woman from the ravine. Reshu was initially admitted to a local hospital, but due to the severity of her injuries, she was soon referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, where she remains in critical condition.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases 2nd List With 22 Candidates, Gopichand Padalkar Fielded From Jat, Hemant Rasane From Pune
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases 2nd List With 22 Candidates, Gopichand Padalkar Fielded From Jat, Hemant Rasane From Pune
CBSE CTET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14
CBSE CTET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14
Mumbai: Mahmood Farooqui’s Dastangoi Performance In IIT Bombay Cancelled After Massive Controversy Erupts
Mumbai: Mahmood Farooqui’s Dastangoi Performance In IIT Bombay Cancelled After Massive Controversy Erupts
‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Was NOT A Bed Of Feathers Like My First Show’: Samridhii Shukla On Essaying Abhira & Evolving As An Actress (Exclusive)
‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Was NOT A Bed Of Feathers Like My First Show’: Samridhii Shukla On Essaying Abhira & Evolving As An Actress (Exclusive)

A purported video of the incident, which surfaced on social media shortly after, shows the woman’s body being taken to an ambulance by police, with her distraught family members surrounding her. 

Watch the video here:

This incident once again highlights the risks people are willing to take in pursuit of social media fame. The craze for selfies and reels has intensified, with many risking their lives in dangerous locations.

Local police addressed the issue, noting that many people put themselves at risk by venturing close to hazardous cliffs and fast-moving river currents for the sake of capturing exciting footage. 

Read Also
Video: Woman Making Reel With Shivling Trips & Falls Into Ganga River In Haridwar
article-image

The Mansa Devi temple, a significant pilgrimage site that attracts thousands daily, offers panoramic views that draw selfie-takers and reel creators. However, these risky behaviours have led to frequent accidents, underscoring the need for increased awareness and caution. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Woman Making Reel At Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills Falls Into 70-Meter-Deep Ravine; Taken To...

Video: Woman Making Reel At Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills Falls Into 70-Meter-Deep Ravine; Taken To...

Video: Tantrik Brutally Thrashed After Allegedly Molesting 11-Yr-Old Girl Inside His Hut In UP’s...

Video: Tantrik Brutally Thrashed After Allegedly Molesting 11-Yr-Old Girl Inside His Hut In UP’s...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 26, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 26, 2024 - Karunya KR-677 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 26, 2024 - Karunya KR-677 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...