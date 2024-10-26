Video: Woman Making Reel At Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills Falls Into 70-Meter-Deep Ravine; Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition

@janabkhan08

A tragic incident took place in Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Hills on Saturday, as a young woman making a social media reel lost her footing and fell into a 70-meter-deep ravine. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The accident highlights the dangers of taking selfies and making reels in popular tourist spots, as this trend continues to be risky for people attracted to scenic places for social media content.

As per reports, the victim, identified as Reshu, a 28-year-old resident of Muzaffarnagar, had come to Haridwar with her family to visit the revered Mansa Devi temple.

She was filming a reel when she slipped on the uneven terrain and fell into the steep gorge. Nearby tourists, who noticed her immediately acted to rescue the woman from the ravine. Reshu was initially admitted to a local hospital, but due to the severity of her injuries, she was soon referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, where she remains in critical condition.

A purported video of the incident, which surfaced on social media shortly after, shows the woman’s body being taken to an ambulance by police, with her distraught family members surrounding her.

Watch the video here:

This incident once again highlights the risks people are willing to take in pursuit of social media fame. The craze for selfies and reels has intensified, with many risking their lives in dangerous locations.

Local police addressed the issue, noting that many people put themselves at risk by venturing close to hazardous cliffs and fast-moving river currents for the sake of capturing exciting footage.

The Mansa Devi temple, a significant pilgrimage site that attracts thousands daily, offers panoramic views that draw selfie-takers and reel creators. However, these risky behaviours have led to frequent accidents, underscoring the need for increased awareness and caution.