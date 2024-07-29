Video: Woman, Disturbed Due To Family Discord, Jumps Into Kali River In Nepal's Darchula As Cop Lunges Forward To Save Her

X

In a tragic incident, a woman jumped into the Kali River in Nepal’s Darchula, bordering India on Saturday.

In the purported video of the incident, the woman can be seen holding a pillar at the edge of the river as people present nearby asked her not to jump. However, she did not listen to anyone. Moments later, the video shows, a cop tried to rescue the woman by lunging forward to catch hold of her, but this startled the woman and she jumped.

भारतीय बॉर्डर से सटे नेपाल के दार्चुला में 25 वर्षीय धनिसा कुंवर नामक युवती काली नदी में कूद गई। अभी तक कुछ पता नहीं चला है। घटना के पीछे पारिवारिक क्लेश सामने आया है। ये घटना उत्तराखंड के पिथौरागढ़ में भारत-नेपाल बॉर्डर पर हुई है। pic.twitter.com/18mvmDVrlM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 29, 2024

As per reports, the woman has been identified as 25-years-old, Dhanisa Kunwar. As of now, there has been no trace of the woman and a rescue operation is underway to spot her. Due to flash floods and incessant rain in the region, the rescue team is finding it difficult to locate Kunwar’s body.

The spokesperson for the District Police Office Darchula, Police Inspector Gyanendra Singh, stated that Dhanisa ignored the police team's numerous attempts to stop her. Dhanisa leapt into the Kali River as soon as the police squad got close to her. She could not be saved, according to the Police Inspector. They are searching for her.

Reports suggest that due to a family discord, the woman took the drastic step to end her life.

Thousands of devotees flock to Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu

Meanwhile, thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu to observe "Shrawan Sombar" or Monday of the Nepali month Shrawan dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The month of Shrawan is considered to be sacred by Hindu devotees and is dedicated to Lord Shiva when the females keep fast adorning green, yellow, and red bangles and beads.

During this month, especially on Mondays, devotees, despite their ages and sexes, go to the Shiva temple to worship the Lord. It is believed that an unmarried girl keeping fast every Monday of the month shall get the husband of her choice. The married women, however, keep the fast for the good health and prosperity of their husbands, and family members.