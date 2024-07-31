 Video: Water Enters Inside UP Assembly Following Heavy Rains In Lucknow, CM Yogi Evacuated Through Alternate Gate
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Water Enters Inside UP Assembly Following Heavy Rains In Lucknow, CM Yogi Evacuated Through Alternate Gate

Video: Water Enters Inside UP Assembly Following Heavy Rains In Lucknow, CM Yogi Evacuated Through Alternate Gate

A video viral on social media showed water entering inside the UP assembly on Wednesday and UP CM Yogi Adityanath himself had to be evacuated from the assembly from gate no 1. The situation looked grim in the UP assembly as well as various parts of Lucknow as streets were flooded after incessant rainfall.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Water logging in UP assembly after incessant rainfall in Lucknow on Wednesday | X

Lucknow, July 31: It rained heavily in Lucknow on Tuesday and Wednesday which led to water logging and flooding in Uttar Pradesh's capital city which is also the seat of political power in India's largest state in terms of population. In a rare sight, not only civilians, but also the political class was affected this time.

A video viral on social media showed water entering inside the UP assembly on Wednesday and UP CM Yogi Adityanath himself had to be evacuated from the assembly from gate no 1.

Watch: Water enters UP State Assembly following the incessant rainfall, in parts of Lucknow.

Videos showed water logging inside the assembly as well as at the gate of the assembly.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had to be evacuated through an alternate gate to avoid the embarrasment of having to walk through flooded waters.

Heavy rainfall has led to significant waterlogging in various parts of the city including at the main Hazratganj crossing in the capital, causing difficulties for locals.

Several parts of the city were witnessed water logging and floods like situation .

The workers at the assembly were seen collecting the water in buckets and throwing it outside to get rid of the rain water that entered inside. However, the situation looked grim in the UP assembly as well as various parts of Lucknow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 31, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 31, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 31, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 31, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Landslides: Brave Husband Crosses Overflowing Bridge In Maruti Alto To Take Pregnant Wife To...

Kerala Landslides: Brave Husband Crosses Overflowing Bridge In Maruti Alto To Take Pregnant Wife To...

Kerala Lottery Result: July 31, 2024 - Monsoon Bumper BR-98 Results Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: July 31, 2024 - Monsoon Bumper BR-98 Results Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals...

Gujarat: Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemex Limited In Ankleshwar GIDC, Bharuch; No Casualties Reported

Gujarat: Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemex Limited In Ankleshwar GIDC, Bharuch; No Casualties Reported