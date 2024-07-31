Video: Water Enters Inside UP Assembly Following Heavy Rains In Lucknow, CM Yogi Evacuated Through Alternate Gate

Water logging in UP assembly after incessant rainfall in Lucknow on Wednesday | X

Lucknow, July 31: It rained heavily in Lucknow on Tuesday and Wednesday which led to water logging and flooding in Uttar Pradesh's capital city which is also the seat of political power in India's largest state in terms of population. In a rare sight, not only civilians, but also the political class was affected this time.

A video viral on social media showed water entering inside the UP assembly on Wednesday and UP CM Yogi Adityanath himself had to be evacuated from the assembly from gate no 1.

Watch: Water enters UP State Assembly following the incessant rainfall, in parts of Lucknow.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Water enters UP State Assembly following the incessant rainfall, in parts of Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/8N23H4iLTQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2024

Videos showed water logging inside the assembly as well as at the gate of the assembly.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had to be evacuated through an alternate gate to avoid the embarrasment of having to walk through flooded waters.

Heavy rainfall has led to significant waterlogging in various parts of the city including at the main Hazratganj crossing in the capital, causing difficulties for locals.

Several parts of the city were witnessed water logging and floods like situation .

The workers at the assembly were seen collecting the water in buckets and throwing it outside to get rid of the rain water that entered inside. However, the situation looked grim in the UP assembly as well as various parts of Lucknow.