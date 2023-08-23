Video: Watch Historic Moment When India's Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Landed On Moon!

India's Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander touched down on Moon's South Polar Region on Wednesday, leading to celebrations as 1.4 billion Indians rejoiced at the feat.

The significant event unfolded approximately four years after its forerunner, Chandrayaan-2, encountered a mishap during its landing endeavor.

The moment when India landed on moon has now been recorded in history.

India's Chandrayaan-3 has successfully touched down on the moon's southern pole, positioning India as the fourth nation to execute a gentle landing on the lunar terrain, following the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

"India is on the Moon," announced ISRO chief S Somanath as Chandrayaan 3 lander module Vikram made soft and safe landing.

In anticipation of this monumental lunar landing, festivities and prayers resonated fervently across the nation. The historic event is being broadcasted live on ISRO's website. The Chandrayaan-3 mission was initiated on July 14 from Sriharikota.

Initiating its descent, the Vikram lander approached the moon's surface at a velocity of 1.68 km per second. Subsequently, it decelerated before commencing a powered vertical descent onto the lunar terrain.