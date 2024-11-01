Video: UP Cop Locks Himself Inside Temple To Escape Violent Gamblers Armed With Sticks And Stones In Bareilly

@HateDetectors

On Diwali night in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly a violent attack on police officers by armed men at a gambling site left two officers seriously injured. As per reports, the incident took place in the Prem Nagar area when police arrived to address reports of illegal gambling. After their arrival, the group turned aggressive, attacking the officers with sticks and bricks.

A video showing the assault has since surfaced on social media. The footage shows a chaotic scene as miscreants armed with sticks thrash cops.In the 16-second clip, one policeman is seen desperately fleeing and taking shelter in a nearby temple to escape the mob.

Watch the video here:

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals.



In #UttarPradesh's #Bareilly, policemen acting on an illegal betting tip off were attacked by the suspects using stones and sticks.

The injured officers, Sub Inspector Shubham Chaudhary and Constable Manish, were taken to the district hospital where they are currently receiving treatment. Following the assault, police registered a case against the attackers under serious charges and launched an investigation to apprehend the suspects.

Efforts to identify and arrest those involved are ongoing as the police intensify their search for the attackers.