Video: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Shown Black Flags By BJP Workers In His Own Constituency Begusarai

In an embarrassing turn of events, BJP MP and Union Minister Giriraj Singh had to face strong opposition from party workers in his own parliamentary constituency Begusarai. While Singh was headed for a program in Bachhwada, he was greeted with black flags by workers from his own party, who shouted slogans against him.

Singh is active in constituency ahead of polls

Giriraj Singh has become quite active in his parliamentary constituency of Begusarai these days, reaching out to people continuously in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Along with touring various areas of the district as part of the election campaign, he has also been inaugurating and launching projects.

What exactly happened?

After attending the inauguration ceremony at Barauni Dairy on Sunday, Giriraj Singh was scheduled to participate in a joint inauguration and launching program in Bachhwada. It was during this time, near the Rani village on NH-28, that party workers from the Bachhwada police station area showed black flags to him in protest. They surrounded Giriraj's convoy, carrying black flags along with BJP flags, and raised slogans demanding his departure. As a result, Giriraj Singh's convoy was halted on NH for some time.

Reason behind the protest

Later, police personnel present at the scene removed those showing black flags and restored normalcy. Those who were showing black flags claimed that no one in Begusarai has been employed at the Pepsi plant set up in the district. Employment was only given to those who gave Giriraj Singh five to ten lakh rupees, they said, although the BJP claims that party workers were present on the roadside to welcome Union Minister Giriraj Singh. Meanwhile, some people supported by CPI also showed black flags during this time.