Video: Thief Throws Chilli Powder At Shopkeeper, Runs Away With Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹13,000 In UP’s Badaun; Cops On Lookout

In a now-viral video, a thief was caught on camera running away with a mobile phone after throwing red chilli powder in the eyes of a shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun.

The assailant, dressed to obscure his identity with a cap and mask, is seen on one side of the counter. Inside the shop, an elderly man is seated on a chair engrossed in his mobile phone, while another man, identified as the shopkeeper, is standing nearby with glasses. As the chilli powder hits his eyes, the shopkeeper recoils in pain.

The elderly man, initially caught off guard, quickly realises what has happened and begins shouting, “Catch him! Catch him!” Despite his cries, the thief is seen fleeing the scene before anyone can intervene.

As per reports, the incident took place in Bilsi town. The man entered the shop as a customer, expressing interest in purchasing a mobile phone worth ₹13, 570.

According to the video, the man appeared to be preparing for an online payment. However, instead of reaching for his phone, he pulled out red chilli powder from his pocket. Without warning, he threw the powder directly into the shopkeeper’s eyes and then dashed out of the shop with the phone.

The video was shared by journalist Anurag Shukla on the social media platform X. Posting the video, Shukla wrote,” “This is too much! This bhaisaab bought a mobile worth ₹13,570. He put his hand in his pocket to take out the mobile for online payment and ran away after throwing red chilli powder in the shopkeeper's eyes. The incident took place in Bilsi town of #बदायूं district. Police is busy searching for the accused.”

The local police are now actively searching for the masked thief, who managed to escape with the stolen mobile.