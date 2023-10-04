Video: Thief Snatches Woman’s Phone In UP’s Jaunpur, Fakes Religious Identity To Mislead Police; Arrested

A woman's peaceful morning walk in Jaunpur took a terrifying turn when she was confronted by a man wearing a skull cap who forcibly snatched her mobile phone and fled the scene. The incident has since led to the arrest of the alleged perpetrator, identified as Pramod Seth.

In CCTV footage capturing the incident, the accused can be seen wearing a skull cap, usually linked with the Muslim community. As the woman was strolling during her morning walk, the accused approached her from behind. He swiftly attempted to seize the mobile phone carried by the woman, initiating a brief but intense struggle between the two. Eventually, the man successfully grabbed the phone and made a hasty escape before anyone could come to the woman's aid.

Watch the video here:

In UP's Jaunpur, a woman out on morning walk was waylaid by a man, wearing a skull cap, who could be seen snatching chain from the victim and fleeing from the spot. The accused was later identified as Pramod Seth, now under arrest. pic.twitter.com/BABwIutLus — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 4, 2023

In an attempt to mislead law enforcement, the accused resorted to wearing a skull cap in a bid to conceal his true identity. However, the police managed to apprehend him, ultimately exposing him as Pramod, also known as Palamu Seth, a goldsmith by profession.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police swiftly organised separate investigative teams to tackle the case. During the course of their thorough investigation, they successfully pinpointed the accused and took him into custody. Furthermore, the stolen mobile phone was recovered from the suspect, further bolstering the case against him.