VIDEO: Midnight dram in Telangana! BJP chief Bandi Sanjay detained by police from residence ahead of PM Modi's visit

WATCH: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay detained by police from residence ahead of PM Modi's visit |

Karimnagar: Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained after midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Reportedly, a team of police reached the MP's residence in Karimnagar and took him into custody.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This created a tense atmosphere as Bandi Sanjay's supporters and party workers tried to stop the police.

Bandi Sanjay could be seen being dragged by policemen and later made to sit inside a police van.

Reportedly, he was taken to Bommala Ramaram police station in Nalgaunda district.

More details on the police action are awaited.

BJP to launch state wide protest

BJP workers started their protest outside Bommala Ramaram police station in Nalgonda district where state BJP president & MP Bandi Sanjay is detained by police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP State General Secretary Premender Reddy said, "BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was detained by police past midnight. He has been held from his residence in Karimnagar illegally." "They should have initiated any legal process in the morning, where would Bandi Sanjay go? This is nothing but to disturb PM Modi's programme in Telangana," Reddy alleged.

"What was the need for this action against a Member of Parliament at midnight? What are the crime and case? They are not telling us anything. He is being taken to Bhongir. Why is he being taken there?" Reddy was further questioned.

"The reason behind this action is that we are raising our voice against the KCR government over the question paper leak case. This is all against the 'Democracy'," he alleged.

Telangana BJP leaders following the detention of Bandi Sanjay said that a state-wide protest would be launched.

"We are planning to do a state-wide protest against the police action against the BJP State President," added Reddy.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati along with launching various other developmental projects.