 Video: Tantrik Brutally Thrashed After Allegedly Molesting 11-Yr-Old Girl Inside His Hut In UP’s Mohanlalganj
A tantrik allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl on the pretext of exorcising her in Uttar Pradesh’s Mohanlalganj.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a tantrik allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl on the pretext of exorcising her in Uttar Pradesh’s Mohanlalganj. 

After getting the information, the villagers brutally thrashed the tantrik and handed him over to the local police. 

In the purported video of the incident family members of the girl can be seen brutally thrashing the tantrik.

Watch the video here:

At present, the police are investigating the case on the complaint of the father.

According to the information, the tantrik identified as Meku Lal, who has been practising Tantra-Mantra and exorcism for the last several years, lives in a hut outside the village. He also has some land in the village. On Friday, a couple, who had taken the contract to harvest the crops from Baba's fields, were working in the fields with their daughter.

The baba arrived there and the couple said that they were hungry. The baba offered to bring samosas from the nearby village. The couple left their daughter at home and went to get the samosas. The baba then took the girl to his hut and allegedly molested her there.

Video: Villagers Torture And Humiliate Man In UP's Jhansi, Shave Head & Hang Him Upside Down For...
The girl reached home and told her story to the people, which angered the villagers. The villagers caught the Baba and beat him up. After this, the police registered a case against Baba under molestation and POCSO Act on the complaint of the innocent girl's father and have started further investigation.

