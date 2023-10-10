Video: SP Leader's 'Emotional Outburst' While Paying Tribute To Mulayam Singh Yadav Draws Laughter From Party Members

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday observed the first anniversary of the passing of its patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav. The party organised numerous memorial events throughout the state to honour the legacy of the socialist leader.

Amidst these commemorations, a viral video on social media has captured the attention, depicting an SP leader attempting to display intense emotions, shedding tears, and even rolling on the floor as a part of his portrayal of grief.

During a memorial event in Muradnagar, former mayor Mahboob Ali paid his respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav and became visibly emotional, shedding tears and even collapsing to the ground. However, many social media users criticised his display as 'poor acting.' While Mahboob Ali wept inconsolably and received consolation from some party members, observers on the sidelines were seen laughing, indicating that Ali's grief appeared contrived and insincere.

Ali is now being trolled on social media platforms and his act is being compared to a similar one by another SP leader in 2019.

In 2019, a viral video captured Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Khan shedding tears before a Gandhi statue in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Gandhi Jayanti, eliciting laughter from Twitter users.

He and his supporters could be heard questioning, "Why did you leave us?" and "What will happen to the country now?"

When interviewed by ANI afterward, Khan defended his actions, particularly if they were sincere, by emphasizing that it was by no means a publicity stunt. He explained that his tears were a result of his concerns about the cleanliness and development of his region and the country under the rule of the BJP.

